All KSRTC buses, except ‘Minnal’, to have on-demand stops for women riders at night

Thiruvananthapuram: The buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will hereafter stop at the preferred spot demanded by women riders at night. The Transport Department has issued an order in this regard to the State transporter.

The order stipulates that the KSRTC bus must drop women passengers, travelling alone, at any point they demand between 10 pm to 6 am.

This is also applicable if there are children travelling with the women. The crew of all super-class buses, except 'Minnal' buses, should comply with the order.

In January 2022, the KSRTC Managing Director had given strict directives that all services, except ‘Minnal’, must stop wherever the passengers demand during night. But later on, conductors insisted that buses would be stopped only at the designated stops during night disregarding the demands of lone women passengers and also that passengers were being dropped at unsafe locations. After such complaints began to come up, Minister Antony Raju gave the directive to issue the special order.