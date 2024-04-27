Pinarayi responsible if BJP comes second in Thrissur: K Muraleedharan

Thrissur: The UDF candidate from Thrissur K Muraleedharan on Saturday cited concerns about the alleged ties between the CPM and BJP in the Lok Sabha constituency.

He asserted that he was confident that the UDF would secure a leading position in the Lok Sabha election results. He also held Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accountable for any electoral outcome where the BJP is placed second.

Muraleedharan also criticised his sister, Padmaja, who recently joined the BJP, questioning his ability to secure victories after experiencing consecutive losses. "She (Padmaja) lost the chance she got twice. How can such people say others will lose,” he said. Muraleedharan concluded by saying that Padmaja's aspirations may be short-lived, hinting at the impending election results on June 4.

He also criticised the Election Commission for the prolonged voting process in the State.

"Voters took the same amount of time to cast their votes using electronic voting machines (EVMs) as they did with paper ballots," Muraleedharan said. "The vote is recorded when the image, candidate's name, symbol and serial number are displayed on the VVPAT after the vote is recorded and the beep sound is heard again. This procedure takes too much time,” he added.

He also noted instances of voters waiting in queues past 6 pm and said the election officers could have improved the number of booths and facilities like drinking water and fans to address the escalating heat conditions.