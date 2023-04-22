Kasaragod student's death: Twice-married bus conductor arrested for abetment to suicide

Kasaragod: The Bedakam Police has arrested a private bus conductor and charged with him abetment to suicide a month after a class 12 student was found dead in her house.

The accused K Umesh Kumar (38) has been remanded in custody in connection with the suicide of Suranya Babu (17), said an investigating officer.

Suranya was the daughter of Sujatha Babu and Babu V of Malankundu, 2.5km from Bandaduka in Kuttikol grama panchayat.

Babu works as a cook in a restaurant in Bedadka. Her mother Sujatha, who works for a multi-level marketing firm, saw Suranya dead when she returned home around 4.30 pm on March 20.

Her school's PTA president Sreejith M P had raised suspicion over the death because, around 1 pm, neighbours saw her preparing for the following day's exam sitting in the courtyard.

The autopsy done at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital hinted she might have ended her life.

Police also found a note, purportedly written by Suranya, blaming Umesh Kumar for her death.

"Umesh was taken into custody immediately after the suicide note was found but he was let off because we had to gather more evidence," said an officer.

With the help of the Cyber Cell Police, the investigators found that Umesh, a married man, was in a relationship with the girl for at least six months. They used to speak over the phone for hours, police said. She was using her mother's phone. Police also confirmed Suranya wrote the suicide note.

Police said Umesh's first marriage to a young woman lasted only a few months. Later, he married a single mother. The wife and her child were living in her house.