Retired DySP and actor V Madhusoodhanan accused of misbehaving with Kollam woman

A case has been registered against retired police officer and actor, V Madhusoodhanan, for allegedly misbehaving with a woman.

A 28-year-old from Kollam has filed a complaint against the former Vigilance DySP, who has acted in a few Malayalam films, including the critically acclaimed Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

The woman reached Kasaragod on Saturday to act in a short film and was provided accommodation at a homestay in Periya.

According to her complaint, Madhusoodhanan arrived there and forced her to drink alcohol and used abusive language.

The woman reached out to the Bekal Police after the actor allegedly invited her to his room and continued to misbehave.

Thrikaripur-native Madhusoodanan has been booked under IPC section 354 on the charge of outraging the modesty of a woman. He has not been arrested yet.