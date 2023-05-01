Official lapse in reporting the vacancy costed PSC rank list holder Nisha her chance for job

Thiruvananthapuram: Kollam Chavara native Nisha Balakrishnan lost her chance to get appointed as a clerk after officials reported the vacancy right after midnight.

It has been found that the lapse on the part of the officials has led to the woman losing her chance of being appointed.

The Government has entrusted the Additional Chief Secretary for Personnel and Administrative Reforms department to enquire why the officials failed to report the vacancy despite having three days and to find who is responsible for the lapse. The enquiry report is to be submitted within 2 weeks.

The official lapse was proven in an enquiry conducted based on Nisha Balakrishnan’s complaint to the Chief Minister. The Urban Affairs directorate did not report the vacancy that was reported in the Kochi Corporation on March 28, 2018, until March 31, 2018, midnight, when the rank list expired.

Ernakulam District PSC received the report as an email 4 seconds past midnight.

The current finding confirms Nisha’s complaint that she lost her chance to be appointed as a clerk just because reporting the vacancy was done 4 seconds late.

Nisha had come in the 696th position in the PSC rank list for the LD clerk examination held in 2015, for Ernakulam district.

As the incident which was revealed through a ‘Manorama’ report became controversial, many, including Minister M B Rajesh, blamed the PSC.

Save the University Campaign Committee also came to support Nisha and provide her with the required legal aid. Nisha has been fighting legally for the past 4 years for losing her chance to get the job due to an official lapse.