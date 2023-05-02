Maggot found in food served to passenger on Vande Bharat Express

Kannur: A passenger who travelled on the Vande Bharat Express has complained that he found a worm in the food served to him on the train.

The passenger, who was travelling from Kannur to Kasaragod in the E1 compartment on Monday, found the maggot in a porotta that was served to him.

He lodged a complaint with the Kasaragod railway station superintendent soon after reaching his destination. The complaint has been forwarded to Palakkad Railway Division for further action.

A video has also surfaced showing the passenger holding the porotta with a worm in it.