Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder Praveen Nath dies by suicide

Praveen Nath, who shot to fame as Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder, died by suicide on Thursday.

He died at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital where he was undergoing treatment after reportedly consuming poison.

The 26-year-old, a native of Elavancherry in Palakkad, had two days ago appeared upset over fake news surrounding his marriage.

Praveen had refuted rumours of a split in a Facebook post. Praveen had married, Rishana Aishu on Valentine's Day this year.

Praveen won the Mister Kerala contest in the transgender category in 2021. He was a finalist in an international body building championship in 2022.

In 2018, Praveen and two other transgender persons enrolled for undergraduate courses at Maharaja's College in Ernakulam. A government circular approving additional seats for transgender applicants to all courses in universities and affiliates arts & science colleges had made it possible.

He had undergone sex reassignment surgery the same year after realising 'he' was held captive in a female body.

Praveen had taken to bodybuiling in 2020. A year later, through sheer hard work, Praveen bagged the Mr Thrissur title.

He became a member and advocacy co-ordinator of Sahayatrika, a Thrissur-based organisation for the LGBTQIA+ community.