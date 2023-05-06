A week since the translocation from Idukki's Chinnakanal, the hugely popular wild elephant Arikomban has emerged as a concern for residents of Meghamalai in Tamil Nadu.

The tusker reportedly strayed into the inhabited area in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu at least on three occasions.

Each time the Forest Department and locals managed to chase him back to the forest. Subsequently, a round-the-clock vigil has been launched in the region.

According to reports, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has assigned a 120-member unit to monitor the area to prevent unexpected raids by the wild elephant.

People living in the vicinity have been warned to avoid night travel in the regions of Meghamalai, Iravangalar and Manalar.

The topography and climate of Meghamalai are similar to that of Chinnakanal which was once Arikomban's home.

Arikomban was spotted at Meghamalai in Tamil Nadu. Photo: Screengrab

Meanwhile, TN Forest Department officials refuted rumours that Arikomban destroyed the door of a house at Iravangalar.

The tusker travelled at least 40km in the last four days from the Periyar Tiger Reserve, where he had been released by the Kerala Forest Department on the midnight of April 30.