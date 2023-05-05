Arikomban returns to Kerala's Periyar forest range, traverses 40km in 4 days

Munnar: The wild tusker Arikomban translocated from Idukki's Chinnakanal to the Periyar Tiger Reserve has returned to the Periyar forest range from Tamil Nadu, Forest Department officials said on Friday.



The tusker crossed over from Tamil Nadu to Kerala on Thursday night.

According to officials, Arikomban traversed over 40 kilometers in a span of four days. The elephant was spotted in the Chulliyar area at the foothills of the Megamalai Wildlife Sanctuary, adjacent to the Periyar Tiger Reserve on Thursday.

Forest department officials are monitoring Arikomban in different groups. The radio collar signals are received at an observatory at Thekkady. Besides tracking through signals, the observation team was also able to spot the elephant.

Since signals were received from forested areas not far from populated areas, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has advised people living in the area to be cautious. The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has also mounted surveillance to check whether the elephant is entering human habitations.

Meanwhile, more forest guards have been deployed at the Periyar reserve in view of the Mangaladevi festival held on Friday. The elephant is being observed as thousands of devotees flock to the once-a-year festival inside the Periyar forest.