Sudhakaran urges Scindia to step in as ‘Go First’ crisis hits Kannur Airport

The insolvency proceedings at Go First Airline have impacted the Kannur International Airport and the passengers to Gulf countries, said K Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

He has urged Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia to intervene in the matter and save the airport that is relied upon by frequent travellers to the Gulf, particularly Kuwait and Dammam.

“Kannur airport is currently facing a severe crisis due to the voluntary insolvency filed by Go First airline, which used to conduct around 240 monthly services from the airport," Sudhakaran said in a statement.

The Congress leader has sought help from Minister Scindia to cover the significant void in the aviation sector in the state left by Go Frist. The cash-strapped airline company had cancelled flights for three days.

"This situation has also led to passengers fearing over-pricing by other airlines operating in the region,” Sudhakaran said. He has asked the union minister to direct other airline companies such as Air Vistara, Air Asia and Akasa to take over the routes of Go First that were operational in Kannur airport.

He has also requested the government to reconsider the decision to grant point-of-call status for foreign airlines to operate in the region, as it would provide passengers with more options to travel to Gulf nations at an affordable price.

Sudhakaran has emphasised the need to consider Kannur airport as a special case, saying the minister’s intervention could help in boosting the aviation sector of the northernmost region of Kerala, which is crucial for the overall development of the state.