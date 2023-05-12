Tanur boat tragedy: 4 more, including boat manager, arrested

Tanur (Malappuram): Police have arrested four more persons in connection with the boat accident that happened in Poorappuzha, near Thooval Theeram beach in Tanur, Malappuram district, last weekend.

All four have been presented at the Parappanangadi court and remanded to judicial custody.

Boat service manager Anil Kumar (48), ticket issuer Shyam Kumar (35), Bilal (32) who helped with calling the passengers to board the boat, and another worker Elaran Kadappuram Vadakkayil Savad (41) are the arrested persons.

Meanwhile, retired Justice V K Mohanan, head of the judicial commission announced by the Kerala Government to inquire into the boat accident, visited the site and examined the boat which met with the accident. This visit, though, was not official.

After the Government Order is issued, the members of the Commission would meet up and decide on the follow-up actions, retired Justice Mohanan said. Legal and technical experts would also be included in the team if needed, he added.

Twenty-three people, nearly half of them children, had died as an illegally modified fishing boat named 'Atlantic' used for tourism purposes, capsized last Sunday. Eleven of the dead were members of one family.

The owner of the boat was arrested earlier.