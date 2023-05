Palakkad: A 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old man were found dead near their respective residences at Kalippara, Malampuzha on Wednesday.

The couple was found hanging in the field nearby. They had been missing for three days, the police said.

The family members of the pair had filed a missing persons complaint at the Malampuzha police station. An investigation was underway to trace the duo.

Reports suggested the two were relatives and close friends.