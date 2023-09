Palakkad: Fire and Rescue Service officials recovered the body of a man from Malampuzha Dam on Friday morning.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

It was on Thursday evening that the man, who was on a visit to the Malampuzha gardens, jumped into the dam.

Though the dam authorities with the help of police and fire and rescue teams launched rescue operations immediately, it had to be cut short due to poor visibility.

The body was shifted to the Palakkad district hospital for postmortem.