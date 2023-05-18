Relief for Vellappally as SC stays HC order in further probe into SN college fund scam

Kochi: Supreme Court has ordered an interim stay on the Kerala High Court order which dismissed further investigation into the SN college fund misappropriation case against SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan. The apex court issued the order while considering the SNDP leader's appeal in the case.



In the court, Vellappally's counsel questioned the High Court's intervention in the further probe into the case.

Earlier in April, the Kerala High Court granted permission to initiate a trial in the case against Vellappally and declined permission to conduct further probe into the case.

Staying the HC order, the Supreme Court has served notices to the defendants in the case.

Vellappally is booked for allegedly swindling Rs 55 lakh from the fund collected for the golden jubilee celebration of Sree Narayana College in Kollam. Crime Branch submitted chargesheet against Vellappally in the case in 2020.