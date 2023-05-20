2 teenagers drown in Achankovil river

Alappuzha: Two teenagers who jumped into the Achankovil River for a swim drowned on Saturday. The incident happened in the Thazhakara-Vettiyar stretch of the river in Mavelikara.

Three students, who are also relatives, left home saying they were going cycling. However, the trio parked their bicycles at the pier and went down to the river for a swim, when tragedy struck.

The deceased are Abhimanyu (15) and Adarsh (17). The third teenager, Unnikrishnan (14), managed to swim to safety.

The bicycles were found on the shore of the river.