Kerala village official from whom Rs 1 crore seized suspended

Palakkad: The district collector on Wednesday suspended a village official who was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe. V Suresh Kumar, a field assistant at Palakkayam village, was suspended after the vigilance wing of the Kerala Police on Tuesday recovered cash and bank deposit documents worth more than Rs 1 crore during a search at his rented accommodation.

The suspension is effective from the date of his arrest. The collector suspended the official based on the Kerala Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules 1960.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested Suresh Kumar, hailing from Malayinkil in Thiruvananthapuram, following a trap operation.

The 50-year-old was nabbed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 on Tuesday morning.

Following his arrest, vigilance sleuths conducted a search of his rented room in Mannarkkad town near here and recovered more than Rs 35 lakh in cash, bank fixed deposit documents amounting to around Rs 45 lakh and Rs 25 lakh from his salary account.

Besides, 17 kilogrammes of coins were also seized from the room. VACB officials said the cash and coins were found in cardboard boxes and plastic bags and all these are suspected to have been amassed through bribes.