'Left affiliated' officer to probe Law College teachers' detention

Thiruvananthapuram: Higher Education Department additional secretary C Ajayan who is also a member of an organisation affiliated to the Left Front has been appointed as the new enquiry commission probing the case of Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists locking up teachers at the Law College in Thiruvananthapuram on March 17.

A three-member commission comprising a female teacher was earlier assigned for the enquiry after teachers raised complaints.

The investigation by an internal committee had almost reached its end when the team was replaced.

The order from the Higher Education Department stated that the switch is after the petition filed by the SFI unit secretary. However, this order is not yet published on the official website.

On the day of the incident, SFI activists locked the office of the college principal 'in protest against' the suspension of 24 SFI workers who allegedly vandalised the KSU flag in the college. Reports said, detained teachers were not even allowed to go out for food.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) alleged the latest move of appointing a new officer for the enquiry is solely to save the SFI activists.