Kochi corporation resumes dumping waste at Brahmapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2023 06:54 PM IST
Lorries take waste to Brahmapuram. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Kochi: Two months after a large fire brought the operation of the solid waste plant to a standstill, Kochi Corporation has restarted to dump waste at Brahmapuram.

Though the corporation has announced that three agencies will collect solid waste from June 1, no agency took up the drive. Hence, the corporation collected waste from the households and dumped it at Brahampuram yard.

Manorama News aired the visuals of Kochi corporation lorries taking the solid waste to Brahmapuram plant.

Earlier, the corporation announced that it has signed an agreement with three agencies to collect waste from houses. Suchwita Mission was also assigned to ensure waste management under these agencies.

But the corporation failed to execute the plan. According to Manorama News, one of the three agencies has withdrawn from bidding for the contract.

The plant caught fire on March 2 and the flames soon spread throughout the yard, spewing toxic fumes that were experienced by people living even in the nearby district of Alappuzha.

