Congress block reorganisation: 'A' group boycotts DCC meetings

Thiruvananthapuram: Confirming the disparities within the Congress, the 'A' group has decided to boycott the reorganisation of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.



It is learnt that members of the group led by senior leader AK Antony did not participate in the meeting of the District Congress Committee in Ernakulam as a mark of their protest.

The group will take a similar stance in other districts and won't cooperate with the reorganisation of the constituency committees, sources said.

Meanwhile, MP M K Raghavan, who faced the wrath of the leadership for siding with Shashi Tharoor, raised serious allegations against the reorganisation.

“There are numerous drawbacks in the published list. The party violated the norms. There are also complaints that due recognition has not been given to communities. KPCC leadership should intervene and resolve the issue,” said Raghavan.

The party has elected nearly 230 block presidents recently. Groups within the party are quarrelling over the selection of the block presidents.