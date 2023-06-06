Former SFI leader Vidya booked for forging teaching experience certificate of Maharaja’s College

Kochi: The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against K Vidya, a former SFI leader, on charges of forging a teaching experience certificate of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, based on a complaint filed by the college.

The fraud was exposed when Vidya produced the fake certificate for an interview for guest lecturers in Malayalam at Government College, Attappady, on June 2. Members of the interview panel became suspicious of the logo and seal of the college on the certificate and contacted the management.

Vidya’s certificate claimed that she had worked as a guest lecturer at Maharaja’s during 2018-19 and 2020-21. However, college authorities told the interview panel that no guest lecturer was appointed in the Malayalam Department of Maharaja’s in the past 10 years.

Soon, a meeting of the college council at Maharaja’s was convened and a police complaint was filed.

Incidentally, Vidya, who belongs to Trikaripur in Kasaragod district, has worked as a guest lecturer in two colleges in Kasaragod and Palakkad. At Karinthalam Govt Arts and Science College, Kasaragod, she was appointed as a guest lecturer from June 2022 to March 2023.

According to sources, Vidya received help from P M Arsho, the state secretary of SFI, in forging the certificate and securing the appointments. Vidya was a student of MA (Malayalam) at Maharaja’s College from 2016 to 2018. At that time, she was elected PG representative.

Meanwhile, KSU state president P Mohammed Shammas alleged that Arsho had helped Vidya illegally gain admission for PhD at Sanskrit University, Kalady, as well.

“Minister P Rajeeve also has a role in this fraud. Vidya was not included in the list of 10 candidates shortlisted by the research committee for PhD enrolment at Kalady university. However, following high-level interference, five more persons were added to the list and Vidya was among them,” said Shammas.

SFI is the students' wing of the ruling CPM in the state while KSU is under the opposition Congress party.