Orange alert in Kozhikode, yellow in 9 districts as monsoon hits Kerala coast

Thiruvanathapuram: With the onset of the southwest monsoon in Kerala on Thursday, the state is expected to receive widespread rains in the upcoming week.

"The monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today," the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

IMD has declared an orange alert in Kozhikode and a yellow alert in 9 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kannur on Thursday.



June 9 : Yellow alert- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur



June 10-12 : Yellow alert- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rains ranging from 64.4 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

High tide

A high tide warning was also issued for the Kerala coast stretching from Pozhiyur to Kasaragod during the night hours on Thursday. Fishers and coastal residents are advised to exercise extreme caution as high tides ranging from 2.6 to 3.5 metres are expected, alerted IMD.

As per the IMD forecast, heavy rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed reaching 40 km per hour are likely to lash isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Thursday morning.