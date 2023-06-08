Student redressal cells to be formed in all self-financing colleges in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 08, 2023 06:58 PM IST
Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu. Photo: Manorama Online

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu on Thursday said student redressal cells would be established in self-financing colleges. The principal of the respective institution would be the chairperson of the cell.

The minister further said the state government is committed to protecting democratic rights on campuses.

"Elections have become namesake in several colleges. Student representation should be ensured in all higher education institutions," said the minister.

She also said representation of girls, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and differently-abled students would be ensured in different college and university forums.

"A declaration of the rights of students on campus is being prepared. It will be made public soon. The provision of counselling in colleges will be included as a right of students," said the minister.

Responding to the teaching certificate forgery controversy, Bindu pinned the blame on K Vidya, saying it was her mistake and that the college principal had no role in the incident.

"Things have also become clear in the mark list controversy involving SFI state secretary P M Arsho. A technical error occurred. It is to be investigated how Arsho's name with the result showing as 'Passed' appeared with that of junior students," said the minister.

She also said Arsho cannot be held in the dock for something he had no involvement in.

