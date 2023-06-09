Kanjirapally/Kochi: The family members of engineering student Sradha Satheesh who killed herself last week have come out against a suicide note purportedly written by her.

The suicide note recovered by police is fake and an altered version of the Snapchat message that she had sent to her friends a year ago, claimed her family members.

Sradha Satheesh, a 20-year-old second-year Food Technology student of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering at Kanjirapally, was found hanging in her hostel room on June 2.

The other day the police had claimed that they had recovered a suicide note from her hostel room. There was no mention of anything else other than a message allegedly written to her friend.

The note says: ‘I have kept the pants that I borrowed from you on the bed. I’m leaving’, said K Karthick, Kottayam District Police Chief.

Crime Branch probe begins

The Crime Branch meantime started a detailed investigation into Sradha's death. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police T M Varghese yesterday examined the hostel room and the college laboratory in search of evidence.

However, Sradha’s father P P Satheeshan said he had no faith in the Crime Branch probe and claimed the “suicide note” was fake. “It was a message that she had sent to her friends, way back in October 2022, and is now being used in another situation,” he alleged.

College management approaches High Court

Meanwhile, the management of the Amal Jyothi Engineering College has moved the High Court, demanding a detailed probe into the student’s “suicide”, besides seeking police protection. Following the incident, a mass student protest is being held at the college campus under the leadership of various college unions including the SFI, KSU, and SDPI. The college management and Manager Fr Dr Mathew Paikatt filed the petitions pointing out that the classes are being disrupted due to the ongoing protests.

They further pointed out that no action has been taken despite their submitting a petition to Kottayam District Police Chief and Kanjirapally Station House officer, requesting measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the college, besides adequate police protection to prevent incidents like denying entry into the campus.

The management had submitted a complaint to the District Police Chief to bring out the truth about the incident. The continuous protest before the college is illegal and unnecessary, they stated in the petition.

Protests at Sradha’s place

Meanwhile, the residents in Sradha’s village at Tiruvankulam near Trippunithura staged massive protests demanding a fair probe into her death.

Anoop Jacob, MLA, inaugurated the protest held at Tiruvankulam junction yesterday evening, which saw the participation of a large number of people, including her friends.