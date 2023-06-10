Two youths killed after bike rams autorickshaw in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 10, 2023 08:16 PM IST Updated: June 10, 2023 08:32 PM IST
The bike (in pic) rammed into an autorickshaw; Kunnath Jibin and Amaze Sebastian. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: Two youths were killed in a road accident involving a bike and an autorickshaw at Koodaranji in Kozhikode district on Saturday.

The deceased are Amaze Sebastian Anto (22) from Parathode, Karassery, and Thottappalli Kunnath Jibin (22) from Kakkadampoyil.

While Amaze rode the bike, Jibin rode pillion.

RELATED ARTICLES

Their bike collided with an autorickshaw at Mukkam-Koodaranji Road at Thazhe Koodaranji around 6.30 pm.

Though locals and police rushed the duo to the hospital, they succumbed to their injuries. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout