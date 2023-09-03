Kozhikode native killed as scooter falls into gorge

Kozhikode: A 42-year-old man was killed as the scooter he was riding fell into a gorge near the Malappuram-Kozhikode district border. The pillion rider was injured in the accident that occurred last night.

The deceased is K Abdul Salam, a resident of Kulangara at Kodiyathur village in Kozhikode district.

The injured has been identified as Saleem. He has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Both riders lay unconscious in the gorge likely for hours after the accident. The local residents came to know about the accident after Saleem regained consciousness and managed to inform a staff of a nearby church on Sunday morning.

Areacode police soon arrived at the accident spot and extricated Salam's body.

The gorge is beside the Konoor Kanty-Marathode road.