Man arrested for assaulting doctor in Thalassery

Kannur: A man was taken into custody after he assaulted the doctor who was treating him at Thalassery General Hospital.

The incident happened around 2 am on Monday.

According to police, accused Mahesh of Palayad was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked Dr Amritha Ragi.

As per the complaint, Mahesh sought treatment at the hospital after sustaining injuries in a car accident. However, when the doctor began examining him, Mahesh hurled verbal abuses and slapped her on the face.

The accused has been booked under the Hospital Protection Act 2012, which recently underwent an amendment that saw the addition of stricter penal provisions.

Charges against Mahesh include assault and intimidation.

Of late there have been several instances of patients attacking doctors in the state.

Several doctors' associations went on a massive agitation calling for improved protection at the workplace following the recent murder of Dr Vandana Das by a person she was treating at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital.