VD Satheesan slams govt for witch-hunting media

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Friday launched a scathing attack on the LDF government for 'intimidating' media.

“The witch-hunting of media in the state is frightening. It is akin to the policies of the Sangh Parivar in the Centre,” Satheesan said at press conference here on Friday.

He added that the hands of the state police were tied due to the excessive control exerted by the Chief Minister's Office.

Congress leaders had launched an attack on CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury following his tweet on intimidation of journalists by the government in the wake of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's claim.

"Mr.Yechury, is this applicable to Com. Pinarayi and his government too #CPMterror#FreedomOfPress," Satheesan had tweeted.

A major controversy had erupted in the state after CPM State Secretary MV Govindan threatened to sue the media if they continued to "indulge in anti-government, anti-SFI campaign".

Satheesan defends Sudhakaran

The Opposition leader also dismissed the cheating case against KPCC President K Sudhakaran as fake. "Those who gave Rs 10 crore to Monson Mavunkal sought a guarantee from K Sudhakaran for paying an additional Rs 25 lakh. This is illogical," he said at a press conference held here.

The Opposition leader added the Sudhakaran was neither an MP nor a member of any parliamentary committee at the time.KPCC President K Sudhakaran is the second accused in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The complainants alleged that Monson, the fake antique dealer, convinced them that the central government had withheld his Rs 2.62 lakh crore raised by selling antiques to a royal family in the Middle East.

Mavunkal, it was alleged, took Rs 10 crore from them on the pretext of eliminating the hindrances in withdrawing his money from the bank. The complainants further alleged that Sudhakaran assured them that he would clear the hurdles in withdrawing the money by exerting his power as a member of Parliament's permanent committee on finance.

Based on his assurance, the complainants reportedly gave Mavunkal another Rs 25 lakh.