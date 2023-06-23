Collectors, RDOs empowered to order killing of stray dogs

Collectors or RDOs could order killing strays using powers vested in them as District Magistrates or Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), respectively, under Section 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The order could be issued upon receiving complaints against the canines from the general public.

The decision to empower Collectors and RDOs to order the culling of strays was made at a high-level meeting attended by ministers MB Rajesh and J Chinchu Rani.

However, a specific order was not issued since it would amount to contempt of court. Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup explained the relevant law at the meeting.

Minister of Local Self-Governments and Excise Rajesh urged the public not to take the law into their hands and act against strays.

Street dogs suffering from grievous injuries or terminal illnesses would be euthanised based in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) rules.

The meeting also decided to approach the Supreme Court against rules and norms hindering the functioning of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres.

Procedure to kill strays