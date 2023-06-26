Private school security worker held with ganja, heroin in Kalamassery

Kochi: Police on Monday arrested a security employee for possessing a large quantity of drugs.

The accused -- Parimal Sinha Roy (31) of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal -- was held with 1.4 kg of ganja and 4g of heroin from his room.

The seizure took place during a special raid that was held as part of observing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Parimal was taken into custody by a squad led by Inspector Vipin Das.

The accused had been doing exterior work for the school for 11 years. According to police, Parimal was appointed as a temporary replacement for the security worker who resigned because the school management was impressed with his sincerity towards his work.

Janamaithri police on Monday visited several schools to spread awareness about drug abuse and its harmful effects. According to police, it is a couple of hints they received from the students that led to Parimal's apprehension.

Police searched his room, which is in the school itself, and found the contraband stashed in a secret space.

Police also informed that Parimal used to sell drugs to students of Cusat and other colleges.

In another incident, two youths were arrested from a bus stand near here with 35g of MDMA. The accused are Aluva natives Abu Tahir and Nasif Naser.