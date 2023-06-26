Railways loses Rs 1 lakh after man locks himself in loo of Vande Bharat

Shoranur: The railway security personnel were in for an rather odd trouble on Sunday as a 'drug addict' locked himself in the washroom of the south-bound Vande Bharat Express for a few hours.

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police had a tough time as their repeated efforts to cajole the young man to open the door failed.

Attempts to open the door from outside also failed as the youth tore his t-shirt and tied it over the lock sensor.



The trouble began after 26-year-old Sharan from Uppala, bolted the door from inside as he got into the washroom of the executive coach E1 of the train that had commenced its journey from Kasaragod railway station at 2.30 pm on Sunday.

Attempts were again made to open the door as the train stopped at Kannur and Kozhikode railway stations. After the train reached Shoranur, a team led by three senior section engineers tried hard to open the door. Finally, they had to break open the door.

The train, which arrived at Shoranur around 5.30 pm, departed after a delay of 20 minutes.

The youth resorted to this drastic step in a likely bid to travel ticketless. He had tried to get into the washroom while the staff were cleaning the train at Kasaragod station. But after the staff stopped him, he left but boarded the train again right before it commenced its journey, sources said.

The washroom of the Vande Bharat train has fabricated doors with two metal layers.

The Railways suffered a loss of Rs 1 lakh owing to Sharan's bizarre act. Its officials said the electronic lock system would cost around Rs 50,000. The shift duty allowance of the personnel, who led the efforts to open the door, will also come up to around Rs 50,000.

Troubled youth

A case had been filed against Sharan for creating a tense atmosphere by brandishing a knife in Uppala on June 17. He may turn violent if he does not get the intoxicants, according to the police.