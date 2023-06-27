Kottayam bus owner walks out of reconciliation meet as his assaulter joins discussion

Kottayam: Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the district labour office here when a bus owner, who was assaulted by a local CPM leader, stormed out of a reconciliation meeting held to resolve the Thiruvarpu bus strike as the latter walked in.



Bus owner Rajmohan Kaimal was agitated over the participation of CITU leader and CPM district committee member K R Ajay in the talks initiated by district labour officer Minoy James.

This after he was assaulted by Ajay on Sunday after he attempted to remove trade union flags hoisted in front of his vehicle following a dispute over wages. Earlier the High Court had ordered the resumption of the bus service with police protection.

Rajmohan said that under no circumstances would he attend the talks along with the CPM leader who had beaten him up. He was especially critical of the manner in which the CITU leader was welcomed and seated in the front row as the discussions began.

“I had a heartbreaking experience when I arrived here. You all saw how the CITU leader, who breached the order of the honourable court and assaulted me the other day in day broad light, was welcomed into the meeting and seated in front of the labour officer. I only want to say one thing to the public who are witnessing all these – we should be ashamed of and bow down our heads. The residents of this land should be ashamed of it. This is the situation faced by a commoner and one who fights for justice,” Rajmohan told waiting media personnel outside.

Last week, the CITU hoisted the flags in front of Rajmohan’s bus operating in the Kottayam-Thiruvarpu route following a wage dispute. The bus owner then moved the High Court which ordered the resumption of the service with police protection. However, Rajmohan couldn’t operate the bus due to the flags and when he tried to remove them, the CITU leader assaulted him on Sunday.

“They have invited and seated the CITU leader, who beat me up in the public road, in the front row. He is one who blatantly breached a court order. This is the scenario. If they think they can force me into a decision by threatening and coercing me, then I can tell you one thing, I’m one who had served in the army for this country, winning a Sainya Seva medal and a special service medal. They can’t threaten me. I will live here fearlessly till my last breath. Will fight for the common people, the farmer, and all others. Let them do what they can,” Rajmohan lashed out while showcasing the medals.

The Kumarakom police had earlier taken a case against the CITU leader following the incident on Sunday.