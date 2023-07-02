Heavy rush, snarl-ups and fist fights; Kakkadampoyil has experienced it all this Eid

Kozhikode: Kakkadampoyil, one of the main ecotourism destinations in Malabar, has been witnessing regular snarl-ups since the Bakrid holidays began.

On the second day of the Eid holidays alone, the misty mountain ranges spread across the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts recorded a footfall of nearly 25,000.

On Sunday, the traffic congestion on the narrow rural roads even resulted in a confrontation between locals and visitors.

At least three youths have been booked for drunken assault and one for drunk driving while three locals, who were allegedly assaulted, have sought treatment at hospitals.

Even two-wheelers are stuck in traffic for hours at Kakkadampoyil. Photo: Special arrangement

Mini Gavi is super busy

Kakkadampoyil is widely regarded as the busiest tourist destination in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, especially after the Covid pandemic.

Kakkadampoyil, known for its beautiful landscape and cool weather is situated 48 km from Kozhikode city. Photo: Special arrangement

The destination known for its beautiful landscape and cool weather is 48 km from Kozhikode city and 27 km from Nilambur in Malappuram.

According to Rafeeque Parappanangadi, district secretary of Kerala Homestay Society, visitors have been flowing to Kakkadampoyil in great numbers since the first day of Eid.

The main tourist spot is Kurisumala, which is situated at Nayadumpara. The four-kilometre narrow road from Kakkadampoyil town to Nayadumpara has been experiencing heavy traffic.

Kakkadampoyil is arguably the busiest tourist destination in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Photo: Special arrangement

Call for responsible tourism

One of the visitors Onmanorama spoke to said that the irresponsible behaviour of certain tourists has been ruining the charm of the place.

Locals have alleged that some visitors trespass into farms and plantations. “Drinking is another issue. Some youths even take risks by climbing the slippery rocks,” a visitor said.

On Sunday, a quarrel over giving way led to a commotion on the street. The Thiruvambadi Police took four youths into custody.

The local tourism stakeholders say the destination has 65 places to stay, including resorts, homestays and serviced villas. But they want visitors to respect the destination.

Rafeeque Parappanangadi said there is a plan to introduce ticketed entry to Kurisumala viewpoint. “The aim is to make visitors behave responsibly by protecting the ecology and enjoying the beautiful destination,” said Rafeeque, who is also the joint secretary of the newly formed Kakkadampoyil Tourism Society. Kozhippara waterfalls is another popular spot at Kakkadampoyil.