Artist Namboothiri's funeral to be held by 4:30 pm today

Malappuram: The funeral of artist K M Vasudevan Namboothiri will be held at his residence in Naduvattom here at 4:30 pm on Friday. His mortal remains will be taken to Kerala Sahitya Academy Hall in Thrissur for the public to pay respects on Friday afternoon.

Hundreds flocked to pay their respects to their much-loved artist.

Artist Namboothiri, as he was affectionately called, was the doyen of line sketches. He represented the golden chapter in Kerala's painting and sculpture history. Many of the brilliant characters in Malayalam literature came to life through Namboothiri's drawings. He has worked as the president of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

He has received many honours, including the Raja Ravi Varma Award instituted by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and the Children's Literature Award of the State Institute of Children's Literature.

Artist Namboothiri was under treatment at a private hospital in Kottakkal for age-related ailments and passed away on Friday. He was 97. He is survived by his wife, Mrinalini, and sons, Parameswaran and Vasudevan.