From Bhima to the Last Supper: Some iconic illustrations by Artist Namboothiri

Iconic illustrator K M Vasudevan Namboothiri, affectionately called Artist Namboothiri, who passed away on Friday etched a golden chapter in Kerala's painting and sculpture history.

He defied conventional wisdom to etch an iconic aura to his varied sketches.

Many of the brilliant characters in Malayalam literature came to life through Namboothiri's drawings. “It was not my Bhima that people saw in 'Randamoozham', but his”, said M T Vasudevan Nair. VKN referred to him as the ‘Paramashivan' of line sketches.

Namboothiri stormed into the art scene at a time when readers and illustrators couldn’t think beyond Raja Ravi Varma and his artistry. Namboothiri’s illustrations, especially his line drawings, recalled Kerala's robust heritage.

Not just colour palette, he left his mark through his creations in wood, metal, stone, cement and clay. Namboothiri also reflected the simplicity and purity of life in his art.

Many works, which are now considered pillars of Malayalam literature, reached the readers with Namboothiri's drawings. His illustrations for MT's 'Randamoozham' and VKN's 'Pithamahan' and 'Payyan Kathakal' are famous. Many of his paintings too are as famous as his sketches.

