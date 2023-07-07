Malayalam
From Bhima to the Last Supper: Some iconic illustrations by Artist Namboothiri

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2023 10:38 AM IST
Artist Namboothiri busy with a drawing. File photo: Manorama
Iconic illustrator K M Vasudevan Namboothiri, affectionately called Artist Namboothiri, who passed away on Friday etched a golden chapter in Kerala's painting and sculpture history.

He defied conventional wisdom to etch an iconic aura to his varied sketches.

Many of the brilliant characters in Malayalam literature came to life through Namboothiri's drawings. “It was not my Bhima that people saw in 'Randamoozham', but his”, said M T Vasudevan Nair. VKN referred to him as the ‘Paramashivan' of line sketches.

Namboothiri stormed into the art scene at a time when readers and illustrators couldn’t think beyond Raja Ravi Varma and his artistry. Namboothiri’s illustrations, especially his line drawings, recalled Kerala's robust heritage.

Not just colour palette, he left his mark through his creations in wood, metal, stone, cement and clay. Namboothiri also reflected the simplicity and purity of life in his art.

Many works, which are now considered pillars of Malayalam literature, reached the readers with Namboothiri's drawings. His illustrations for MT's 'Randamoozham' and VKN's 'Pithamahan' and 'Payyan Kathakal' are famous. Many of his paintings too are as famous as his sketches.

Onmanarama has collated some of his famous works from the Manorama archives for our readers.

Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
Bhima's illustration in MT Vasudevan's Randamoozham by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
Bhima's illustration in MT Vasudevan's Randamoozham by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
Krishna's illustration by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
Krishna's illustration by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
MT Vasudevan Nair
A sketch of MT Vasudevan Nair by Artist Namboothiri. File photo: Manorama
An illustration of MT Vasudevan's home by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
An illustration of MT Vasudevan's home by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
An illustration of King Mahabali by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
An illustration of King Mahabali by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
An illustration of old Kozhikode town by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
An illustration of old Kozhikode town by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
An illustration of old Kozhikode town by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
An illustration of old Kozhikode town by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
Artist Namboothiri
A sketch of the Thrissur Pooram by Artist Namboothiri. File photo: Manorama
Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
A painting of the last supper by Artist Namboothiri. File Photo: Manorama
