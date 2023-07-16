Six including 'boyfriend' arrested for raping minor girl

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2023 12:54 PM IST Updated: July 16, 2023 01:33 PM IST
The incident came to light after school authorities sought Childline's help. Photo:iStock/ Rudall30

Pathanamthitta: The police on Sunday arrested six people for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Adoor.

The girl's boyfriend and his five friends were booked in the case.

Police registered the case on July 6 and initiated a probe thereafter based on the report from Childline.

RELATED ARTICLES

In her statement to the police, the girl revealed that at first her boyfriend sexually abused her and forced her to meet his friends after she sought financial help from him.

The incident pertaining to the case occurred in December 2022.

As per the girl's complaint, she was raped by the men on different dates. The incident came to light after school authorities sought Childline's help.

The police nabbed the men who were absconding from various locations including Alappuzha.

A source close to the police said more details will be revealed after a thorough interrogation of the accused.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout