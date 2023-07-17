Kerala govt holds discussions to resolve Muthalapozhi issue even as central deputation visits site

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to initiate discussions to address the protest by the Latin Church on the Muthalapozhi issue.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian Chief and Ministers V Sivankutty and GR Anil held a discussion with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to discuss the way forward.

The government may announce decisions later in the afternoon to address the concerns raised by the Latin Church.

Meanwhile, an expert team on central deputation visited the Muthalapozhi harbour along with Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Monday.

The team comprises Fisheries Development Commissioner, Fisheries Assistant Commissioner and CICEF Director.

The central intervention comes after Muraleedharan roped in Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala about the situation. After the meeting, Rupala said that the Central Government will study the matter and check the area for unscientific constructions.

68 fishermen have died in the last eight years in the Muthalapozhi estuary. The last four were killed on July 10, when their boat was thrown up by the waves as it was about to enter the sea from the channel.

The Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), which was given the responsibility of studying the issue and suggesting solutions 10 months ago, has not submitted a report on the matter yet.