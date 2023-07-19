Thiruvananthapuram: Cancer played hide-and-seek with former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for eight years before it finally claimed his life.

He visited around 10 hospitals in India and abroad during this period, when he fought brave his battle against the disease.

The first signs of the illness were noticed back in 2015, when Chandy’s voice became weak while speaking at news conferences and public meetings.

However, those close to Chandy did not take it seriously as they felt that baseless allegations raised against him in the Solar case were taking a toll on his health.

As he was the Chief Minister at the time, Chandy could not find time to consult a doctor. But when the problem worsened, he agreed to meet ENT Surgeon Dr John Panicker, who was also a friend.

The doctor suggested endoscopy, which revealed a minor growth on the left side of Chandy’s vocal chords. After three weeks, Dr Panicker examined Chandy again. This time, the growth had disappeared.

While Chandy and family believed that a traditional remedy that he had tried had worked, the doctor felt that the growth was probably a fungal infection seen in diabetes patients and had vanished within a few days.

Chandy continued his busy routine for the next four years, during which the United Democratic Front (UDF) which he represented remained in the Opposition.

But, the difficulties with his voice re-emerged and Chandy consulted Dr Panicker again. The doctor noticed the growth again and suggested immediate biopsy.

At that time, general elections were taking place and as the biggest crowd-puller of the UDF, Chandy could not keep away from the campaigning. He sought votes for UDF candidates all across Kerala.

After the elections, Chandy subjected himself to detailed tests in Thiruvananthapuram and Dubai. His biopsy was conducted at Christian Medical College, Vellore, and the report said that a cancer which could spread to other areas was seen.

Doctors at Vellore recommended chemotherapy, but Chandy returned to Thiruvananthapuram and got admitted to Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in the city.

As soon as he was admitted to RCC, Chandy was diagnosed with dengue and his health became weak. Consequently, chemotherapy could not be started.

During this period, Chandy resorted to Ayurvedic treatment. Later, he travelled to Germany with his family for expert advice. The findings of tests conducted in Germany said that cancer was not detected.

Chandy returned to Kerala and underwent endoscopy again at Cherian Ashram Holistic Centre in Kottayam. Here too, no growth was noticed.

During 2020, Chandy did not take any treatment and became relatively better. However, his health suffered a setback in 2021, when he became COVID-19 positive. The weakness in voice re-emerged and Chandy was examined at a Kochi hospital in February 2022. Tests showed that there was a growth on the right side of his vocal cords which was spreading to other areas.

Anxiety prevailed at this stage as Chandy began to be fed through a tube. Meanwhile, it was decided to avoid chemotherapy because the leader’s health became very weak. As an alternative, doctors began efforts to keep Chandy healthy by providing him the necessary diet.

Tragically, Chandy – a leader who loved to be among the masses – was confined to hospitals and home during his last days.