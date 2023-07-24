Kozhikode City Police chief ordered to stop seeking donation from cops for temple upkeep

Kozhikode: A senior officer in the Kerala Police on Sunday directed the Commissioner of its Kozhikode City unit to withdraw a controversial notice that called for donations from the staff for the upkeep of a local temple.

ADGP (Law & Order) MR Ajith Kumar has issued the directive.

The intervention comes four days after a notice circulated among cops in the Kozhikode City limit was leaked. The notice was signed by District Police Chief, Kozhikode City.

"It has been decided to recover Rs 20 per month from the salaries of all police officers in Kozhikode City as a donation for the upkeep of Sree Bhadrakali Temple at Muthalakkulam," the notice read.

The police chief had also instructed the unit office to collect "details of staff who are not interested to donate" before 24-7-2023.

The notice triggered a controversy. In a Facebook post, writer Azad Malayattil asked who entrusted the police with the maintenance of temples.

According to reports, the cops in the city used to donate to the temple that is situated next to the office of the chief of the Kozhikode City Police. However, due to objections, the donations from cops were stopped last year.