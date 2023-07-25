Bison horn, mountain deer antlers seized from house of POCSO case-accused in Kozhikode

Kozhikode/Wayanad: The Forest Vigilance wing here seized three bison horns and antlers of mountain deer from the house of a man who was arrested in a POCSO case.

The forest officials also confiscated parts of a country-made gun and a coral from a house used by Dhana Mahesh, a native of Hill Bazar, Moodadi, Payyoli.

Dhana Mahesh had kept the illegal goods at the rented property at Unnimukk on the Kottupadam-Cherukulam Road near Kakkodi.

Kozhikode flying squad Range Forest officer P Prabhakaran, Deputy Range Forest officer A Ebin, Beat Forest officers A Asif, C Mohammed Aslam, KV Srinath, and driver TK Jijeesh were part of the operation.

The case is handled by the Thamarassery Range forest office. Its punishable to keep body parts of wild animals under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

The four were arrested for sandalwood smuggling in Wayanad. Photo: Special arrangement

Four held for Sandalwood smuggling

Meanwhile, in Wayanad, the Forest Department arrested four persons for sandalwood smuggling. The gang was taken into custody while they were transporting the logs.

It is understood that the trees were felled in the Vithukad area of the Meppadi forest range under the South Wayanad Forest division.

Those arrested were Maheswaran, 19, Babeesh, 21, Nikhil, 20, and Muhammed Bilal, 24. The officials also seized their tree-cutting tools.

A team led by Deputy Range Officer Aranvindakshan of Vythiri model forest range office made the arrests.

South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer A Shajna said that an investigation is underway to know whether those arrested were part of an inter-state smuggling racket.