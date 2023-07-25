29-year-old woman, two children, found dead in a well at Alathur

Palakkad: A 29-year-old woman and her two children, including an eight-month-old, were found dead in a well at Alathur in the Palakkad district on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Aiswarya, a native of Erimayur panchayat, jumped into the well with her children. The children, Anugraha and Aromal were aged two and eight months respectively.

According to the Alathur Police, Aiswarya was undergoing treatment for depression for some time.

“Aiswarya married Kumaramputhur native Renjith three years ago. Aiswarya and the kids were dropped at her ancestral home by her father-in-law. The neighbours informed Renjith that they were missing after she did not answer his phone calls,” said Alathur Inspector Unnikrishnan TN.

Aiswarya's body was found in a well near paddy field by 4pm while the bodies of the children were recovered by Fire & Rescue personnel. The bodies were later shifted to the mortuary of Alathur Taluk Hospital.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

