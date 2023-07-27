Monsoon bumper: 11 women of Haritha Karma Sena hit jackpot worth Rs 10 cr

Malappuram: A 11-member women's team of Haritha Karma Sena at Parappanangadi here hit the Rs 10 crore jackpot after the lottery ticket they bought collectively won the first prize of the Kerala Monsoon bumper.



The identity of the first prize winners was revealed a day after the lottery department announced the winning ticket numbers.

An agency based in Palakkad distributed the first prize winning lottery (MB 200261). The women bought the lottery from a seller at Kuttippuram.

“This is the fourth lottery that we ook together. We had won Rs 1,000 in the Onam bumper draw,” said Radha who bought the lottery from the seller.

“Nine of us had planned to buy the ticket. But there was a shortage of amount. Then, two others from Haritha Karma Sena joined in to make it an 11-member team,” said another member.

The women have submitted the ticket to the Parappanangadi branch of the Punjab National Bank.

Punjab National Bank official receives first prize winning ticket. Photo: Manorama

The monsoon bumper ticket was priced at Rs 250.

Meanwhile, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will be given to five people each as second, third and fourth prizes, respectively.

Winners of the Monsoon Bumper (BR 92 Lottery series) must submit their tickets within 30 days of the announcement to claim prizes, the department said in a release.