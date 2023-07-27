Malayalam
Bellboy loses Rs 49K after cybercriminals offer him 'job of impregnating childless married women'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2023 04:47 PM IST Updated: July 27, 2023 06:12 PM IST
Mahe police froze four bank accounts in Rajasthan in a bid to retrieve the money swindled, said an officer. Photo: shutterstock
Topic | Kannur

Mahe: Cybercriminals have got hold of a new script. A migrant worker in Mahe lost Rs 49,500 after he was promised a lucrative job of impregnating childless mothers. 

Mahe police froze four bank accounts in Rajasthan in a bid to retrieve the money swindled, said an officer.

The migrant worker (34) from Nepal has been working as a room boy for 15 years in a lodge in Mahe. Back in June, he got a call purportedly from a fertility clinic, the officer said.

The 'executive' of the clinic asked him if he was interested in taking up 'a job of impregnating childless married women'. If he had any doubt at the time, the executive cleared it by offering Rs 5 lakh per case.

The fertility clinic executive told him that a client had given the facility Rs 25 lakh and if he takes up the job, he would get Rs 5 lakh. The room boy agreed instantly.

Later, they sent him a screenshot that said Rs 5 lakh was transferred to his account, of course, fake.

But soon, he got a text message from the clinic saying he would need to transfer Rs 49,500 back for processing his application for the job. 

The cybercriminals worked on the room boy for four days, said inspector Pradeep P.

When they sent him the QR code, he transferred the money. "He transferred the money in several transactions," said the officer.

It took some time for him to realise he was duped. That's when he told the lodge's owner that he lost Rs 49,500 to an online fraud after he was promised a job.

The owner brought him to Mahe police on July 24.

"We found that he sent the money to one bank account from which it was transferred to three different accounts," said Pradeep. The accounts are in Rajasthan. The banks have frozen the four accounts at the request of Mahe police, he said.

The case is being investigated by inspector B M Manoj.

