Kottiyoor, Kannur: A king cobra was found at the kitchen of a child-care centre (anganwadi) located at Ottaplavu East. Luckily, the highly venomous snake was spotted after the children had left the anganwadi in the evening.

The slithering reptile was detected by the helper who had come to clean the area. He noticed some movement in the kitchen amongst the vessels that store milk.

The kitchen is close to the hall where the tiny tots study, play, and sleep.

Due to heavy rain only six children out of the total strength of 13 had come to the anganwadi on Thursday. Those present were sent home earlier than usual because of the rain.

The Rapid Response Force of the Forest Department, which reached the place rescued the snake and released it into the forest.

Danger lurks

The anganwadi is situated near a sand bank dotted with holes. It is alleged that the panchayat authorities have not taken any action to fill these holes despite numerous complaints from local residents.

A king cobra was found in a well near the Kottiyoor temple recently.

King cobra

King cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) is the longest venomous snake in the world. Any human bitten by this dreaded reptile could die within 30 minutes of the bite and an adult elephant could die in a few hours.

The snake possesses a potent neurotoxic venom released in a huge dose as it bites, resulting in certain death. Herpetologists say the amount of neurotoxin a king cobra can deliver in a single bite is enough to kill 20 people, or even an elephant.

King cobra venom affects the respiratory centres in the brain, causing respiratory arrest and cardiac failure.