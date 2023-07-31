Aluva child murder: Asfaq was not drunk during sexual assault, cites remand report

Aluva: Asfaq Alam, the accused in the sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old girl has been booked for 9 offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Along with rape and murder charges, police have slapped charges under the POCSO act on the accused.



The remand report revealed that Asfaq was not under the influence of alcohol while raping the minor girl. The girl was reportedly killed during sexual assault. The man had smothered the child when she screamed for help. As she fell unconscious, the accused took her cloth and strangulated her to confirm her death.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team has decided to collect more evidence against the accused in the case. Addressing the media here on Sunday, DIG A Sreenivas revealed that Test Identification Parade will be held to gather more witnesses.

“ Apart from the CCTV visuals, we need more witnesses who had seen the girl with the accused. So, we are examining the possibility of a Test Identification Parade,” he said.

At the same time, he confirmed that Asfaq who has been residing in Kerala for the past 3 years is not involved in any criminal cases yet. A detailed investigation will be carried out on his background. The probe team is waiting for the report from Bihar police to ascertain his criminal background.

The five-year-old child, daughter of a Bihari couple was abducted by Asfaq Alam on Friday evening.

The girl's body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market at Aluva. She was brutally assaulted and sexually abused, confirmed the autopsy report. Asfaq Alam, the accused in the case has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. He is currently lodged in Aluva sub-jail.