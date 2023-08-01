Malayalam
Teenager drowns in pond at Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2023 10:40 PM IST
nihal
Mohammed Nihal. Photo: Special Arrangement
Malappuram: A Class 10 student drowned in a pond near Kollanchina near Tirurangadi here on Tuesday evening. The deceased is Mohammed Nihal, son of Nandhamkunnath Ayoob. He was a student at Peruvalloor High School.

The body was found when people in the area commenced a search operation after finding his bag and sandals abandoned near the pond.

Nihal's relatives were also looking for him as he had not reached home after school.

The pond is situated on a shortcut between his school and home. It is believed that he drowned while taking a bath on his way back from school.

The body has been shifted to Tirurangadi Taluk Hospital.  

