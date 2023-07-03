Malayalam
Youth saved from drowning dies in hospital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 03:59 PM IST Updated: July 03, 2023 04:52 PM IST
The deceased is Ajmal Ali (21), a native of Velimukku. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A youth, who was saved from drowning, passed away while undergoing treatment in Kozhikode on Monday. Ajmal Ali (21) from Velimukku died at the hospital.

The accident happened while Ali was swimming in Mannattumpara dam at Munniyoor near Tirurangadi in Malappuram district on Sunday evening.

When Ali was drowning, local residents rescued him and shifted him to a nearby hospital. He was moved to a hospital in Kozhikode for special care.

However, Ali breathed his last while undergoing treatment at noon on Monday.

