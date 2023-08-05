Thrissur: Two ninth-grade students of Erumapetty Government Higher Secondary School who went missing on Thursday were found at a temple in Wadakancherry on Saturday.



The students – Arjun, son of Varavoor native Suresh, and Diljith, son of Pannithadam native Dinesh - were reported missing from school on Thursday afternoon. Erumappetty police had launched a widespread search for the 14-year-olds in Ernakulam and Thrissur in the past two days.

They were found on the premises of Akamala Sree Dharmasastha Temple in Wadakkanchery by a Mullurkara native Anas, who was passing by the area by around 8 am. Anas took them to the Wadakkanchery police station, from where they were later taken to Erumapetty police station. The police are now trying to get the details from the students, including what prompted them to run away from their school.

They told police they first went to Ernakulam and later reached Shoranur by train. They roamed various places before walking 12 km to arrive at Akamala temple.