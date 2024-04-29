130 driving tests within 4 hours: 15 MVD officials likely to face action

Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time in Kerala's history, 15 officials of the Motor Vehicle Department are facing a public trial for issuing around 130 driving licenses per day. The officials have been asked to prove that 130 driving tests would be completed from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. If they fail to prove this, they will face action from the department.



Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar deployed a special monitoring team to assess this marathon driving test held in connection with the public trial of the officials at Muttathara ground here on Monday.

After taking charge as Transport minister, Ganesh Kumar ordered to conduct only 50 driving tests daily. He noted that as six minutes will be taken for a person's test, only 40-50 persons can complete the test within 4 hours. But the 15 officials who are facing the action reportedly issued around 130 driving licenses in a single day. Suspecting corruption in this, the minister directed the Additional Transport Commissioner to prepare a list of the officials. These 15 officials include Motor Vehicle Inspectors and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors from various Road Transport Offices. Action will be taken against the officials based on the report of the special monitoring team.