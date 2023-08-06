Kerala Assembly session to begin on Monday, likely to witness stormy scenes

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly session will begin on Monday (August 7). It will start with a tribute to the late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy.

This will be the first session of the House in more than five decades when Chandy is not a member of the legislative assembly. He had represented Puthuppally constituency in Kottayam district for the past 53 years.

During its 10-day long sitting, the House would be considering various bills including the one to substitute the ordinance issued by the government for the safety and security of those working in the healthcare sector.

The House is also likely to witness heated discussions, debates and even protests on a variety of issues concerning the Left administration, including the financial crisis the state is in.

The controversial remarks by Speaker A N Shamseer, the police action over a brief malfunctioning of a microphone when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was speaking at an event and the government's stand towards the media are also expected to be points of contention in the House.

The Congress-led opposition UDF is also expected to raise the issue of women's safety in the state and the reported increase in the crimes being committed against them, especially in the wake of the rape-cum-murder of a five-year-old girl on July 28 allegedly by a migrant worker in Aluva area of Ernakulam district.

The ruling Left front is likely to face flak from the opposition over the absence of government officials or ministers at the funeral of a five-year-old girl or when the body was kept in the victim's school for the public to pay their last respects.

The government has, meanwhile, sanctioned a total financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh to the girl's family and a couple of its ministers also visited the family subsequently.

On the financial crisis facing the state, the ruling CPM is likely to blame the central government and its economic policies for the same, while the opposition is expected to contend that the administration was incurring extravagant expenditures that are avoidable.

The Left front and the UDF are also expected to lock horns over the action taken against KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in connection with a cheating case in which conman Monson Mavunkal is the prime accused. Sudhakaran was arrested and released on bail in that case.

Besides that, he is also facing a vigilance probe on a complaint of graft and misappropriation of funds filed by his former driver two years ago.

As part of its investigation, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has sought the details of the income sources of his wife and this issue is likely to be raised in the House by the opposition, which has accused the Left front of targeting its political rivals.

The opposition is also expected to raise in the House the government's stand taken towards the media and the action against some journalists, recently.

The session will conclude on August 23.

(With PTI inputs)