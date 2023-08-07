25-year-old Kathakali artiste collapses, dies during temple performance

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 07, 2023 10:08 AM IST Updated: August 07, 2023 11:14 AM IST
Raghunath was a second-year MA Kathakali student at the RLV College of Music and Fine Arts at Thripunithura. Photo: Manorama

Alappuzha: A young Kathakali artiste died on stage during a performance at a temple at Cherthala in Alappuzha district.

Raghunath Mahipal, 25, was performing the dance drama at the Maruthorvattom Dhanwantari Temple on Sunday night when he suddenly felt uneasy and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital nearby, though to no avail.

Maruthorvattom Dhanwantari Temple. Photo: Special Arrangement

The temple authorities said that he died due to cardiac arrest. 

Raghunath was performing the role of Vasudevar in the dance-drama 'Gurudakshina'.

Raghunath, who belonged to Kanjiramattom in Ernakulam district, was a second-year MA Kathakali student at the RLV College of Music and Fine Arts at Thrippunithura.

